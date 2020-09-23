https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/pa

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad reacted to a New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez video about who should appoint the SCOTUS vacancy. In the video, AOC told her followers that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) violated the dying wish of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Chad explains why he feels constitutionality doesn’t seem to matter to the left.

“Now, it is about a woman’s dying wish,” Chad said. “We’re going to now govern based on wishes?”

Watch the clip below for more details. Catch the full episode here.

AOC: RBG’s Dying Wish How dare the President do his job!

