Far-left pop star Cher launched another unhinged all-caps rant on Twitter, claiming that President Donald Trump will end elections in America if he “steals” the presidential election in November.

Cher took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to warn her 3.8 million followers that President Trump would end elections “by the people” and would replace them with “elections 4 the rich.” She ended her rant, saying “YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN” if Trump wins.

“Swear 2 you if trump wins/steals 2nd term HE’LL GET HIS WISH ”SUPREME LEADER” & WE’LL NEVER SEE ANOTHER ELECTION BY THE PEOPLE,” the Grammy-winning Joe Biden backer wrote. “THERE’LL BE ELECTIONS, 4 THE RICH, BY Trump. IF YOU THINK THIS CANT HAPPEN, YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN. HE WANTS POWER.”

Swear 2 you if trump wins/steals 2nd term HE’LL GET HIS WISH ”SUPREME LEADER”& WE’LL NEVER SEE ANOTHER

ELECTION BY THE PEOPLE.

THERE’LL BE ELECTIONS,4 THE RICH,BY Trump.IF YOU THINK THIS CANT HAPPEN,YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN.HE WANTS

POWER — Cher (@cher) September 23, 2020

Shrill proclamations are nothing new from the pop star. Only about a week ago the “Believe” singer was accusing President Trump of “murder” and calling for him to be sentenced to “death.”

But the Moonstruck actress has plied the “end of democracy” theme in the past, as well. In August, Cher insisted that our democracy would be ended if Trump wins the November 3 election. She also claimed Trump would institute a “dictatorship” if he wins re-election.

The week before, Cher was attacking people who refuse to listen to her numerous jeremiads and telling them that their “children with grow up in a dictatorship” and not a democracy if Trump beats Joe Biden.

