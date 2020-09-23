https://thenationalpulse.com/news/china-says-biden-tough-talk-is-politicking/

A Chinese state-run media outlet has stated that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden – one of the key sympathizers of the Chinese Communist Party – abandoned his “rosy view” of China only “to win the election,” suggesting his recent tough talk is simply an act.

The 4-minute video containing these assertions was produced by China Global Television Network, a state-controlled media outlet that serves as a mouthpiece for the views of the Chinese Communist Party which Biden and his family worked closely with during his time as Vice President of the United States.

WATCH THE CLIP:

The video, “Would Biden change China-U.S. relations?” prefaces itself by declaring Biden shifted from his personal “rosy view of China” in an effort to “to win the election”:

“Joe Biden had a rosy view of China. To win the election, he and the Democratic Party shifted to appear tough while leaving room to maneuver if Biden wins.”

CGTN notes that “a China watcher looking at the Democratic National Convention might well think that the Democrats don’t much care about the Asian country,” adding “Biden doesn’t seem interested” in the subject.

“When a politician keeps his or her viewpoint under wraps, it could show ignorance, indifference, or that the opinion is not yet made up. Biden could hardly be associated with the first two. In fact, he had a pretty solid and rosy view about China not so long ago,” the Chinese Communist Party-run outlet’s video continued.

The video even contends politicians such as Joe Biden only commit to shifts in policy “for the sake of winning the race” as opposed to a genuine change in belief.

Noting “as the campaign has heated up, his rhetoric changed,” CGTN asserted the Democratic nominee’s shift was fueled by campaign politics and American public opinion turning against the Chinese Communist Party as opposed to Biden abandoning his belief in strong U.S.-China ties and support for “China’s rise”:

“With the American pubic shifting against china and Trump playing up the issue, Biden changed his tune. […] If hints about compromise and cooperation with China are picked up by the electorate they may not be popular.”

WATCH IN FULL:

CGTN also sees “room to maneuver” in a Biden presidency on the issue of the U.S-China relationship:

“However, China’s conspicuous absence from 4 days of speeches at the DNC indicates that democrats don’t want the issue to hinder or define Biden’s candidacy. And by not defining the candidacy, it leaves room to maneuver in a Biden presidency.”

Beyond the findings of a recent U.S. Intelligence report which indicated the Chinese Communist Party backs Biden, Chinese state-run media outlets including China Global Television Network and Global Times have run a barrage of op-eds backing the former veep.

China Global Television Network, for example, praised the Democratic National Convention as a “slick showpiece” and insisted that “Biden’s multilateral worldview runs parallel to Beijing’s.”

Global Times also noted that a Biden presidency would be “smoother” for the Chinese Communist Party:

“Biden is definitely smoother to deal with, which is the consensus around the world. For China, because Biden was vice president during Obama’s term, and had a lot of prior experience dealing with Chinese leaders, we would expect to facilitate more effective communication with Biden if he wins.”

