Legendary Bears RB Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77.
The Kansas Comet once said “give me 18 inches of daylight. That’s all I need.”
(via @nflthrowback)
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 23, 2020
RIP to Gale Sayers, a true legend of the game…
4× Pro Bowl (1965–1967, 1969)
5× All-Pro (1965–1969)
NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1969)
NFL Rookie of the Year (1965)
NFL rushing yards leader (1966, 1969)
NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team
NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team pic.twitter.com/EKWPaGDuvX
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 23, 2020
