Yesterday, Maria Bartiromo, on FOX Business with Mornings with Maria had former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on to discuss New York City, the Bidens and Burisma.

The current situation in New York City is a mess under Mayor De Blasio and New York Governor Cuomo. Rudy discussed how these guys should be culpable for the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers due to their actions with the coronavirus. Rudy mentioned that he used the government’s medical facility on the water during 9-11 but De Blasio and Cuomo did not. They sent sick people into old folks homes which led to the deaths of thousands.

Rudy then turned to the corrupt Biden machine (at the 7:48 mark in the video below – emphasis added):

I’ll tell you why they don’t go after China, because China owns the Democrat Party. They gave the Biden family, I don’t know 20 million – 3o million? The Biden kid is involved in China business RIGHT NOW, TODAY. And we’re going to elect this guy President of the United States when his son has been pulling down millions in China. That’s totally ridiculous. TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW! China owns Joe Biden. They’ve owned him since his son went there and started making millions and Joe took him on Airforce Two there. They own, why do you think Joe says, he’s like, ‘China’s no competition’? I mean that, he’s said many ignorant things but he can’t be that demented and that stupid to say that. There is nobody in the world that agrees with that.

Next they discussed the Ukrainian company where Hunter Biden was on the Board and Rudy shared this:

Burisma stinks like hell. What you’re going to learn is there was no way that Kolomoisky the crooked oligarch, who paid the Biden family somewhere between $8 and $14 million was paying for a drug addict which is what this guy has been. This guy [Hunter Biden]can’t function. I don’t think he ever showed up in Ukraine. It was a no show job. So what was the no show job for? Joe’s influence. He was the most influential man in Ukraine. He was put there by Obama. He was giving out all the money. Kolomoisky needed him in order to save his company and then Biden went ahead and did it and he bribed Poroshenko. It’s on tape. There are five witnesses and there are four recordings of conversations just at the time the firing took place that have not been released. Four recordings that amount to about two and a half hours of conversations between Biden and Poroshenko. They are all in February of 2016. Those should be released by President Trump. President Trump should declassify them and put them out. I will bet you a dinner he goes under if they come out.

