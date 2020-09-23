https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/chris-hayes-as-president-trump-refuses-to-commit-to-a-peaceful-transfer-of-power-pro-regime-gunmen-are-prowling-the-streets-of-louisville-harassing-dissidents/

Here’s one of those awkward situations: With some context, you support what the president says, but the way he says it, you know the media is going to take it and run with it as a bombshell story.

Frankly, after the coup attempt that was the peaceful transfer of power from the Obama administration to the Trump administration, we wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power unless the situation with mail-in ballots is settled either. You might remember it wasn’t too long ago that Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstance.

Anyway, here’s President Trump’s answer to Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem:

This is a bad answer to an easy question. https://t.co/D4YL6knTGB — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) September 23, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes notes that the same day President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, “pro-regime gunmen are prowling the streets of Louisville harassing dissidents.” We have seen video allegedly of militia members walking around Louisville as the city prepares for a riot, but apparently Hayes thinks these same militias are going to surround the Oval Office and prevent Joe Biden from moving in.

Rather than commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the president just said that if you get rid of the ballots, he can guarantee it will be peaceful because there will be no transfer and he will continue rule. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2020

Literally as he says this, pro-regime gunmen are prowling the streets of Louisville harassing dissidents. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2020

We wouldn’t say they’re “harassing dissidents” as much as they are protecting small businesses from being looted and burned to the ground.

Pro-regime gunmen prowling. I can’t roll my eyes hard enough. https://t.co/69SeIoxGgs — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 23, 2020

Even though it’s been tweeted at him dozens of times that the video he is basing the roaming armed militia line off of was likely NOT today, he continues to fear monger anyway. https://t.co/2WuRM2marb — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 23, 2020

Everyone PANIC!

This week, we’ve had the president refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the president celebrating state violence against journalists, and the president’s campaign running videos calling for an “army” of “able-bodied” people to join an “election security” squad. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 23, 2020

Exit question:

Why would he commit to transitioning power to a loser? https://t.co/TPDrJHHWRZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 23, 2020

They keep warning us that the 2020 election is going to make 2000 look like child’s play. We wouldn’t commit to anything either.

