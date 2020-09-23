https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/23/cindy-mccain-endorses-biden-and-nobody-cares/
RUSH: Have you heard, Mr. Snerdley, that the left-wing media is slobbering all over the place that Cindy McCain has endorsed Biden? Didn’t she do that at the convention? But does anybody care? Nobody cares.
How many additional votes is this gonna get Plugs? Answer: Zero. This is supposed to be a gigantic blow to Trump, that Cindy McCain is endorsing Biden? What’s this gonna do, depress us? Gonna dispirit all of these Republicans out there? Think Trump is losing sleep over this? I don’t think so.