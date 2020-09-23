https://www.dailywire.com/news/cindy-mccain-endorses-joe-biden-my-husband-john-lived-by-a-code

After holding everyone in suspense following her cameo at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Cindy McCain has now officially endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the wife of former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that she will be voting for Biden because of her husband’s code of honor.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she said. “He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight.”

Biden tweeted that he was “deeply honored” to have Cindy’s endorsement, saying that the election was bigger than a political party.

“Cindy — I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done.”

McCain’s endorsement came after he told donors that she would be supporting him, citing the widely debunked story in The Atlantic claiming that Trump referred to dead veterans as losers.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is — first time ever — is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and (John), who are heroes, who served their country. You know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said.

During the DNC, McCain worked on a video extolling Biden’s friendship with her late husband.

“It was a friendship that shouldn’t have worked. John, a former Navy pilot, just released from a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas,” the narrator said in the video. “John and Joe traveled thousands of miles together. The families got to know each other, gathering for picnics in the Biden’s backyard.”

McCain said that that the two would often “just sit and joke” in what “was like a comedy show sometimes.”

Initially, McCain did not formally endorse Joe Biden and said earlier this year she has “no intention of getting involved in presidential politics.” Meghan McCain has not stated whom she will be voting for, though she did recently press former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Biden’s abortion record.

