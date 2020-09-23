https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/cnns-manu-raju-demands-to-know-why-mitch-mcconnell-doesnt-care-about-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-dying-wish-video/

Yesterday, CBS News caught Mitch McConnell in a compromising position:

McConnell on RBG’s dying wish for next president to pick her replacement: “I prefer another thing she said recently, which was she thought the number of the Supreme Court ought to be nine” McConnell’s blocking of Merrick Garland left SCOTUS with 8 justices for more than a year pic.twitter.com/MSmdJq5uXI — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2020

And? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020

And … Mitch McConnell is a hypocrite, obviously. A hypocrite who doesn’t have the decency to honor what we’re told was the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “dying wish.”

A lot of journalists whose job it is to report on and understand politics seem to think a purported “dying wish” should carry more weight than the Constitution, which is why they keep asking about it:

Just asked McConnell about RBG’s dying wish to let next president choose her replacement. “Well as Sen. Barrasso pointed out, I prefer another thing she said recently which was that she thought the number of the Supreme Court ought to be nine,” he said. He didn’t take a follow-up — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 22, 2020

Weird that McConnell didn’t take a follow up to such a great question.

CNN’s manu raju asks McConnell why RBG can’t dictate the SCOTUS nomination process from beyond the grave. https://t.co/9lB1X5ROoP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

why indeed. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

Apparently this is going to be a major talking point in the confirmation process. How fun.

Did RBG modify the Constitution when I wasn’t looking? — John Henderson (@hend8654) September 22, 2020

Why are we supposed to take these people seriously? — Batman Guy👍👍🥰 (@BryGuy59er) September 22, 2020

Because they’re the Guardians of Truth. Or so they tell us.

i guess pressing the senate majority leader on the “dying wish” clause of the U.S. constitution is a step up from raju camping outside senators’ offices to demand they disavow things he read on twitter. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

Good point.

***

