https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/cnns-manu-raju-demands-to-know-why-mitch-mcconnell-doesnt-care-about-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-dying-wish-video/

Yesterday, CBS News caught Mitch McConnell in a compromising position:

And … Mitch McConnell is a hypocrite, obviously. A hypocrite who doesn’t have the decency to honor what we’re told was the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “dying wish.”

A lot of journalists whose job it is to report on and understand politics seem to think a purported “dying wish” should carry more weight than the Constitution, which is why they keep asking about it:

Weird that McConnell didn’t take a follow up to such a great question.

Apparently this is going to be a major talking point in the confirmation process. How fun.

Because they’re the Guardians of Truth. Or so they tell us.

Good point.

***

Related:

Jake Tapper is beside himself that Donald Trump is casting doubt on RBG’s ‘dying wish’ that carries absolutely no weight whatsoever

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...