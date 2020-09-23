https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517767-cruz-blocks-resolution-honoring-ginsburg-over-language-about-dying-wish

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump argues full Supreme Court needed to settle potential election disputes Press: Notorious RBG vs Notorious GOP The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Washington on edge amid SCOTUS vacancy MORE (R-Texas) blocked a resolution honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgPelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare House passes bill to avert shutdown Democrats urge Biden to resist filibuster, court-packing calls MORE on Tuesday, objecting to language about her reported dying wish that her successor not be chosen until a new president is installed.

“All the kind words and lamentations about Justice Ginsburg from the Republican majority will be totally empty if those Republicans ignore her dying wish and instead replace her with someone who will tear down everything she built,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerSenate Democrats introduce legislation to probe politicization of pandemic response Schumer interrupted during live briefing by heckler: ‘Stop lying to the people’ Jacobin editor: Primarying Schumer would force him to fight Trump’s SCOTUS nominee MORE (D-N.Y.) said while addressing the resolution.

“That, of course, is not the standard,” Cruz responded. “Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Texas Republican also said in his floor remarks that Schumer “put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution.”

“Specifically, the Democratic leader wants to add a statement that Justice Ginsburg’s position should not be filled until a new president is installed, purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed,” he said.

Schumer then said he believed “Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry,” adding that Cruz turned her “dying words” against her.

Cruz ultimately objected to the resolution, saying it was “beneath the dignity” of the Senate.

Republicans are moving swiftly to nominate the next Supreme Court justice following the Ginsburg’s death on Friday. The late jurist’s granddaughter said Ginsburg told her that her “most fervent wish” was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

Trump is expected to announce his nominee on Saturday.

Senate Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the president’s nominee this year despite criticism that then-President Obama’s nominee was blocked head of the election in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

