Before Kamala Harris was a U.S. Senator and
presidential vice presidential candidate, she was Attorney General of California. And before that, she was a prosecutor.
So, what was it that prompted her to begin this particular career path? According to her, it had a lot to do with her best friend in high school:
In high school, I found out my best friend was being molested by her father. One of the reasons I wanted to be a prosecutor was to protect people like her. pic.twitter.com/R51wTtVUAo
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2020
That’s a very noble reason to want to become a prosecutor.
Unfortunately, Kamala Harris’ own actions suggest that she’s not actually all that committed to protecting victims of sexual predators:
Kamala Harris is still promoting the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helped bail out of jail a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl https://t.co/OYD0lTPIFC
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020
Read our reporting from @AndrewKerrNC and @KyleHooten2 https://t.co/Nm5dlmhpdP
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020
And as the Daily Caller reported last week, it wasn’t just the man accused of assaulting the 8-year-old girl who was bailed out thanks to the Minneapolis Freedom Fund. There have been other alleged violent criminals as well:
In addition to a child rapist, the fund also gave bail to a man who allegedly robbed and stomped on a victim’s head in Minneapolis and a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman as he burglarized her home
It is still live on her Twitter account.https://t.co/0NePfIpE2K
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020
And a twice-convicted sex offender. No doubt that they’re the only people of less-than-stellar character to have been released thanks to Harris’ beloved Minneapolis Freedom Fund.
And the worst part is that this really does appear to be a pattern with her.
She literally abandoned children who were sexually abused by clergy! https://t.co/D8jfPQfgOr
— ✷ 🇺🇸 𝑀𝒶𝒹𝑒 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒰𝒮𝒜 🇺🇸 ✷ (@USA_made1776) September 23, 2020
If Kamala Harris believes in justice for victims, she sure has a funny way of showing it.
@KamalaHarris care to comment?
— Rick Denu (@rick_denu) September 23, 2020
Inquiring minds want to know.
What a hypocrite
— Ricardo Bonau (@RBonau) September 23, 2020