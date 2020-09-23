https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/daily-caller-has-a-pretty-compelling-reason-to-doubt-kamala-harris-sincerity-when-it-comes-to-why-she-became-a-prosecutor-video/

Before Kamala Harris was a U.S. Senator and presidential vice presidential candidate, she was Attorney General of California. And before that, she was a prosecutor.

So, what was it that prompted her to begin this particular career path? According to her, it had a lot to do with her best friend in high school:

In high school, I found out my best friend was being molested by her father. One of the reasons I wanted to be a prosecutor was to protect people like her. pic.twitter.com/R51wTtVUAo — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2020

That’s a very noble reason to want to become a prosecutor.

Unfortunately, Kamala Harris’ own actions suggest that she’s not actually all that committed to protecting victims of sexual predators:

Kamala Harris is still promoting the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helped bail out of jail a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl https://t.co/OYD0lTPIFC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

And as the Daily Caller reported last week, it wasn’t just the man accused of assaulting the 8-year-old girl who was bailed out thanks to the Minneapolis Freedom Fund. There have been other alleged violent criminals as well:

In addition to a child rapist, the fund also gave bail to a man who allegedly robbed and stomped on a victim’s head in Minneapolis and a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman as he burglarized her home It is still live on her Twitter account.https://t.co/0NePfIpE2K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

And a twice-convicted sex offender. No doubt that they’re the only people of less-than-stellar character to have been released thanks to Harris’ beloved Minneapolis Freedom Fund.

And the worst part is that this really does appear to be a pattern with her.

She literally abandoned children who were sexually abused by clergy! https://t.co/D8jfPQfgOr — ✷ 🇺🇸 𝑀𝒶𝒹𝑒 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒰𝒮𝒜 🇺🇸 ✷ (@USA_made1776) September 23, 2020

If Kamala Harris believes in justice for victims, she sure has a funny way of showing it.

Inquiring minds want to know.

What a hypocrite — Ricardo Bonau (@RBonau) September 23, 2020

