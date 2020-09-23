https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/dc-based-huffpost-justice-reporter-ryan-j-reilly-is-still-looking-out-for-signs-of-anti-catholic-bigotry-can-anyone-help-him-out/

Everybody suggesting that there’s an anti-Catholic bigotry problem in the Democratic Party and on the Left needs to cool their jets. Because for the record, HuffPost justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly just hasn’t personally seen anything supporting that contention:

But not all of those Catholics are the problematic kind, Ryan.

Thank you for your input, Ryan. Burying your head in the sand is always a great look for a Real Journalist.

Ryan’s precious rubber bullets can’t protect him from the schooling he’s receiving:

But there’s no anti-Catholic bigotry in this country. Not even a smidgen!

For a justice reporter, Ryan J. Reilly sure doesn’t seem interested in doing justice to those who have experienced the very bigotry he says is nonexistent.

Bingo.

