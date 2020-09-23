https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/23/louisville-rioters-smash-windows-target-businesses-following-announcement-of-breonna-taylor-decision/

Rioters in Louisville broke windows and targeted local businesses following the announcement that one of the three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor had been indicted.

A crowd gathered to hear the announcement of the grand jury’s decision and immediately began marching down the street after the indictment was announced. A U-Haul awaited the crowd with signs, shields, water and other supplies.

Some people in the crowd began yelling at people standing outside their homes, telling them to come to join the march. “Get out y’all motherfuckin’ houses, this shit ain’t for spectating, this shit ain’t for show,” one woman yelled. (RELATED: Louisville Police Department Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Grand Jury Decision Regarding Breonna Taylor)

People from the crowd shout at those standing outside their homes but not actively participating in the march. “Get out y’all motherfuckin’ houses, this shit ain’t for spectating, this shit ain’t for show!” One woman says. pic.twitter.com/Yxvb8sZdEX — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Rioters began breaking windows as the march continued, the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott reported. A video showed people flipping tables and chairs, targeting local businesses. When a man came out to defend his business, he was immediately surrounded and rioters began attempting to smash windows.

Buildings are being targeted as are people filming. The situation is getting more tense. With the first business, a man quickly walked inside and locked the door as someone confronted him: pic.twitter.com/J8O6dPvei4 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Protesters surround a man trying to defend his business, and begin smashing the windows #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor #LouisvilleProtests pic.twitter.com/ZeMAuccr4e — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager was surrounded and pushed out of the group.

.@BGOnTheScene was surrounded and pushed out (for filming, I believe). He’s okay: pic.twitter.com/zi3fV2fuR4 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

The unrest comes following the announcement of a grand jury’s decision to indict former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The two other officers who were on the scene for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, are not facing criminal charges.

