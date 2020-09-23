https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-briefing-classified-republicans/2020/09/23/id/988501

Several Democratic senators want to publicize what they heard during classified briefings foreign threats to elections in the United States, according to The Hill.

“I am very deeply concerned; I think the American people need to know what we heard,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters after leaving a Senate Armed Services Committee classified briefing on election security.

“There is no excuse for failing to tell the American people more than they know now about the very grave threat to our election’s integrity, and I pressed them on that, and they said they were going to get back to me . . . and I think the threat, my impression, is really potentially shocking,” Blumenthal said.

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, and Kenneth Rapuano, assistant secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, briefed the committee on how the Pentagon planned to beef up its cybersecurity efforts to secure the Nov. 3 election.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said following the briefing that more information should be publicly released.

“There is the protecting against the outside threat, but then there’s all the inside threats, and whether the outside threat is communicated to the American public, I’m not happy with that,” Kaine said.

