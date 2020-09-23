https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-diannefeinstein/2020/09/23/id/988411

Some Senate Democrats are pushing for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to be removed from her post as ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of what’s expected to be a bitter Supreme Court nomination fight.

According to Politico, the 87-year-old Feinstein is being scrutinized by members of her own party — and some don’t think she will be able to handle the upcoming nomination hearings for who President Donald Trump picks as the next Supreme Court justice.

“She’s not sure what she’s doing,” one senator from the Democratic Party said. “If you take a look at Kavanaugh, we may be short two senators because of that. And if this gets [messed] up, it may be the same result.”

Two years ago, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court after a bitter fight that pitted Republicans against Democrats and divided the nation. Feinstein came forward with decades-old sexual assault allegations from a woman against Kavanaugh months after she learned about them, which drew criticism.

And as Politico noted, Feinstein sometimes struggles with answering questions from the media and gives different answers to the same questions.

Replacing her as the leading Democrat on the Republican-led Judiciary panel, however, could put Democrats in a tough spot because Trump is expected to name a woman to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

One Senate Democrat told Politico that party leaders are “in an impossible position” on whether to keep Feinstein as the leading Democrat on the committee.

But another Democrat said, simply, “She can’t pull this off.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

