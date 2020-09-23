https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jobs-2020/2020/09/23/id/988486

Political strategist Dick Morris says President Donald Trump should focus his message on which presidential candidate can create more job growth.

“He should say this Biden blame game on the virus is not going to create a single job in America. What we need to do is get past that blame game and really focus on who can bring jobs into the country,” Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Biden’s position on taxes, open borders, repealing tariffs, drying up fossil fuels and increasing regulations will make it impossible for those jobs to be created,” he added.

“It’s always been true that we have to get rid of the virus and then focus on jobs, which is Trump’s forte, and the only area in polling that he consistently wins over Biden.”

Trust on the economy has bolstered Trump’s numbers in Florida and Arizona, critical swing states, in the most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Registered voters in Florida split almost evenly for the president, 47%-48%, while it’s 51%-47% among those most likely to vote. In Arizona, the presidential race stands at 47%-49% among registered voters and 49%-48% among likely voters.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

