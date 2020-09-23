http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/98XBBxa-ITY/

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was not a fan of Megan Markle after critics accused her of essentially endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she has probably heard that,” Trump replied when asked about Markle at the White House press briefing. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry. Because he’s going to need it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a politically themed video for TIME 100 on Wednesday to encourage Americans to vote. She also said preferred to not live in the “kind of world that he’s painting” and even threatened to live in Canada if Trump was elected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Congratulations to this year’s transformative leaders and change makers. You work tirelessly to create a better world, a better global community for all of us” #TIME100 https://t.co/3aojLBhOVu pic.twitter.com/aqOkVUNFBX — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

“Every four years, we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election in our lifetime, but this one is,” she said.

Prince Harry said that he was not allowed to vote in the United States but urged Americans to vote.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity,” he said.

Markle spoke about the importance of voting but did not specify that she wanted Americans to vote for Biden.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard,” Markle said, urging Americans to “redraw the lines of how we engage with each other” and build “communities of compassion.”

“We are incredibly proud to join you in this incredibly historic moment in TIME,” Prince Harry concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

