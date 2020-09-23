https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/epa-administrator-andrew-wheeler-goes-off-on-nyt-for-embarrassing-headline-using-bs-promise-from-china-to-shame-the-us/

Hey, did you know that when it comes to the fight against climate change — just like when it comes to everything else — China has the U.S. beat? That may come as news to you, but the New York Times is reporting it so it must be true:

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler rightfully has a few bones to pick with the New York Times over that:

Mustn’t offend the ChiComs, even when they’re clearly full of it.

Stay tuned to find out!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...