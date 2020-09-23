https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/epa-administrator-andrew-wheeler-goes-off-on-nyt-for-embarrassing-headline-using-bs-promise-from-china-to-shame-the-us/

Hey, did you know that when it comes to the fight against climate change — just like when it comes to everything else — China has the U.S. beat? That may come as news to you, but the New York Times is reporting it so it must be true:

What an embarrassing headline. pic.twitter.com/7q94LNWxDP — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 23, 2020

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler rightfully has a few bones to pick with the New York Times over that:

China is not committed to reducing its carbon footprint until 2030 under the Paris Climate Accord, they are the worst environmental polluters in the world and the media buys into this. — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 23, 2020

This was a key reason why President Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord, the last administration appeased the world’s biggest polluters at the expense of the American economy. — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 23, 2020

We continue to see China use dirtier energy sources, emit more criteria air pollutants that impact California’s citizens, and fill the ocean with trash. — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 23, 2020

The U.S. has reduced its carbon footprint 12% since 2005 and under the @realdonaldtrump Administration criteria air pollutants have dropped 7% – you won’t read that in the New York Times. — EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) September 23, 2020

Mustn’t offend the ChiComs, even when they’re clearly full of it.

NYT disgraces itself again… anyone who believes China will ever achieve any climate goals is either delusional or seriously ill informed. — Kathleen (@KathleenSnyder) September 23, 2020

I feel another “Great Leap Forward” coming on. How many will end up in ditches this time? — Temporary Handle (@LariviereChad) September 23, 2020

Stay tuned to find out!

Overt CCP apologia. Walter Duranty nods approvingly from the grave. https://t.co/ZXtrrUbBxX — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) September 23, 2020

