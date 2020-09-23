https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/erictrump-newyork-attorneygeneral-probe/2020/09/23/id/988437

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, must testify to the New York Attorney General’s office in its investigation into the Trump Organization before the upcoming presidential election, CNBC reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Wednesday following a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court that Eric Trump, a top executive in the president’s company, must testify by Oct. 7.

“Mr. Trump cites no authority in support of his request” to delay his deposition until after the election, “and at any event, neither petitioner nor this court is bound by timelines of the national election.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is probing the Trump Organization for allegedly inflating the value of its real estate assets in annual financial statements to obtain loans, along with other benefits on those properties. James subpoenaed Eric Trump’s testimony, and last month filed an action to force his compliance after he reportedly backed out of a deal to testify this summer.

An attorney for James’ office, Matthew Colangelo, told the judge that “Mr. [Eric] Trump is asking for a further two-month delay … to the middle of November in response to a subpoena that was served in May and where the parties agreed in early June on a date for his attendance.”

He added, “We simply can’t delay compliance for another two months.”

The judge determined that “Mr. Trump now waives any objection to his deposition, but seeks to delay his deposition until after Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

“This court finds that application unpersuasive,” Engoron said. “Accordingly, this court hereby orders Eric Trump to appear for his deposition no later than Oct. 7, 2020.”

