A former National Security Council (NSC) official says the White House intervened in “unprecedented” fashion in the prepublication review process of former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonHillicon Valley: FBI, DHS warn that foreign hackers will likely spread disinformation around election results | Social media platforms put muscle into National Voter Registration Day | Trump to meet with Republican state officials on tech liability shield Government watchdog recommends creation of White House cyber director position Diplomacy with China is good for America MORE’s book in an effort to deem information classified and prevent the memoir’s publication.

Kenneth Wainstein, a lawyer for Ellen Knight, a career federal employee and a former NSC senior director who led the prepublication review of Bolton’s book, filed a letter in federal court Wednesday detailing Knight’s concerns with the actions of White House officials in the review of Bolton’s memoir, “The Room Where it Happened,” this year.

Wainstein’s letter describes NSC as playing “an outsize role in the review process.”

For instance, NSC officials oversaw and dictated the timing of correspondence between Knight and Chuck Cooper, Bolton’s attorney, according to the letter. It says that, at one point, Michael Ellis, then the NSC deputy legal adviser, instructed Knight to withhold a response to Bolton’s attorney when he asked that a section of the book on Ukraine be prioritized so that it could become public during President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE’s impeachment trial.

“These interactions with NSC Legal in the course of a prepublication review were unprecedented in her experience. She had never previously been asked to take the above described measures, and she has never heard that predecessors in her position ever received such instructions in the course of their prepublication reviews,” Wainstein writes.

The letter, which stretches 21 pages, describes the prepublication review process that took place when Bolton’s more than 500-page manuscript was submitted to the NSC for review at the end of December.

It says that Knight and her staff worked closely with Bolton, who served as Trump’s third national security adviser, to revise his manuscript and eventually determined that Bolton’s book did not contain classified information in April.

But, according to Knight’s account, political appointees at NSC intervened, challenging her assessment of the contents. Ellis had conducted his own review of the book, which Knight describes as a “flawed approach” because it conflated a classification review with a prepublication review.

The letter also claims that White House attorneys sought to persuade Knight to sign a declaration in the administration’s eventual lawsuit against Bolton about her role in the review process that contended there was a disagreement between experts in the process and suggested her team’s work was “subpar.” She refused to sign the declaration.

The letter, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., represents the latest development in the ongoing saga involving Bolton’s book.

The Trump administration in June filed a lawsuit seeking to block the book’s publication, alleging that it contains classified information and could compromise national security if published. The attempt to block the book’s publication was unsuccessful, and Bolton’s memoir was published in the weeks following. The lawsuit, however, is ongoing, and a hearing is scheduled in the case on Thursday.

Last week, it was revealed that the Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into whether Bolton illegally disclosed classified information in his memoir.

Knight was working at the NSC on a two-year detail assignment from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Wainstein’s letter states that she had initially been given assurances that she would be kept on at NSC in a direct-hire position following the conclusion of her detail but was informed this summer that there was not a path forward for her at the NSC. She has since returned to NARA.

The NSC did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter filed by Knight’s attorneys on Wednesday.

