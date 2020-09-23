https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-democrat-anti-semite-linda-sarsour-leading-rioters-louisville-tonight-along-members-portlands-three-arrows-antifa-battalion/

Yesterday we identified Robin Ash Crandal was the young communist who pointed a gun at highway goers last Friday in Louisville, KY.

Earlier today we reported that infamous Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was behind the scenes on Friday leading the rioters who were pointing guns at innocent drivers and damaging their vehicles.

Now we are able to determine that Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was back in front of the rioters tonight in Louisville. But today she was alongside members of Portland’s ‘Three Arrows’ Antifa battalion. Who is paying these creeps?

On Friday September 20, 2020, in Louisville, KY, Democrat activists were out shutting down highway traffic. Drone footage captured the communists pointing guns at drivers.

drone footage of communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’ pic.twitter.com/6apZ0NYDlm — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

Interim police chief LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that called these protestors thugs.

LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “versus evil” pic.twitter.com/SjAWUoU5nB — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) XRVision our friend and contributor Yaacov Apelbaum was able to identify the young communist woman who pointed the gun at innocent drivers in Louisville. The individual pointing the gun at passers by was Robin Ash Crandal.

Today we determined that radical Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was leading the rioters on Friday and now we have information that she was back at it tonight.

On Friday Sarsour was behind the scenes leading rioters. In the first two pictures below we show a car with rear panels in tact. Next to the car is Linda Sarsour coordinating the crowd around the vehicle:

Next we see that the car above has kicked and damaged as a result. The driver tried to get out of his vehicle at which point he has a gun pointed at him by Crandal. Sarsour then notices the police arrive and she leaves the scene:

As noted yesterday, Ms. Crandal is an organizer with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Ms. Crandal was previously convicted of burglary in the third degree and theft of less than $10,000. She served two years at the Bullitt County Detention Center. In November of 2015 she was pardoned by Governor Steve Beshear, whose Soros funded son, Andy, is the current governor. The pardon restored Crandal’s right to vote and hold public office.

In images 5 and 6 Ms. Crandal approaches a car on the highway and she points a gun at the car and driver.

Next in images 7 and 8, Ms. Crandal holsters her gun.

In images 9, 10 and 11, Ms. Crandal and another person move away from the scene and head towards a rendezvous.

Then in images 12 and 13, Ms. Crandal meets up with the other person noted previously and hands him the gun and then they separate.

Here is the composite below:

According to Apelbaum, the Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression is made up of the following affiliates, almost all of which have some sort of Soros funding (naarpr.org)

Now tonight Apelbaum provided us information that shows Sarsour is back leading rioters in Louisville (notice the woman in the green hat below.)

Additional pictures show that this individual in the front of the rioters in Louisville is Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour:

Below is a composite of tonight’s images:

Note that Apelbaum also pointed out that the leaders of Portland’s ‘Three Arrows’ Antifa battalion are alongside Democrat anti-Semite Sarsour.

These riots across America are funded and organized by some very bad and sick people. If the FBI was doing its job we would already know who they are.



