https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-update-noted-democrat-anti-semite-linda-sarsour-behind-louisville-protest-radical-threatened-vehicle-highway-gun/

Yesterday we identified Robin Ash Crandal as the young communist who pointed a gun at highway goers last Friday in Louisville, KY.

Today we can report that infamous Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was behind the scenes leading the rioters harassing innocent drivers and damaging vehicles in the process.

On Friday September 20, 2020, in Louisville, KY, Democrat activists were out shutting down highway traffic. Drone footage captured the communists pointing guns at drivers.

drone footage of communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’ pic.twitter.com/6apZ0NYDlm — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

Interim police chief LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that called these protestors thugs.

LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “versus evil” pic.twitter.com/SjAWUoU5nB — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) XRVision our friend and contributor Yaacov Apelbaum was able to identify the young communist woman who pointed the gun at innocent drivers in the pictures above.

In the sequence of events below, Apelbaum was able to identify the individual pointing the gun at passers by as Robin Ash Crandal.

Today we have information showing behind the scenes in Louisville, radical Democrat anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was leading the rioters.

Yaacov Apelbaum provided this additional information showing Sarsour behind the scenes leading rioters. In the first two pictures we show a car with rear panels in tact. Next to the car is Linda Sarsour coordinating the crowd around the vehicle:

Next we see that the car above has kicked and damaged as a result. The driver tried to get out of his vehicle at which point he has a gun pointed at him by Crandal. Sarsour then notices the police arrive and she leaves the scene:

As noted yesterday, Ms. Crandal is an organizer with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Ms. Crandal was previously convicted of burglary in the third degree and theft of less than $10,000. She served two years at the Bullitt County Detention Center. In November of 2015 she was pardoned by Governor Steve Beshear, whose Soros funded son, Andy, is the current governor. The pardon restored Crandal’s right to vote and hold public office.

In images 5 and 6 Ms. Crandal approaches a car on the highway and she points a gun at the car and driver.

Next in images 7 and 8, Ms. Crandal holsters her gun.

In images 9, 10 and 11, Ms. Crandal and another person move away from the scene and head towards a rendezvous.

Then in images 12 and 13, Ms. Crandal meets up with the other person noted previously and hands him the gun and then they separate.

Here is the composite below:

According to Apelbaum, the Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression is made up of the following affiliates, almost all of which have some sort of Soros funding (naarpr.org)

These riots across America are funded and organized by some very bad and sick people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

