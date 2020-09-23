https://babylonbee.com/news/fauci-proudly-announces-that-pandemic-has-been-renewed-for-a-2nd-season-in-2020/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference today, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced to all his loyal fans that the pandemic which took the world by storm in 2020 would be returning for a second season in 2021. According to sources, the decision to renew the dramatic event for yet another year came after intense negotiations between investors, Hollywood actors, and television networks.

“Next season’s pandemic will have twice the drama, twice the action, and twice the stakes!” said Fauci to a screaming crowd. “Wait until you hear what we have in store for you next season. You thought the mask thing was crazy? Well, get ready to wear masks on every opening in your body! Seriously, you ain’t seen nothing yet. It’s gonna be off the hook! In our second season, you will see further development of the characters you know and love, crazy and more disturbing mutations of the virus, and of course, the dashing and heroic central character- me!”

Inside sources confirmed that all 365 episodes of the pandemic will be carried on all networks and streaming services starting January 1st. Fans who purchase Bill Gates’ experimental vaccine will be treated to early access.

Other sources, however, say this is not completely set in stone. If Joe Biden wins the election in November, season 2 will likely be canceled.

