Federal Elections Commissioner Ellen Weintraub on Wednesday said the U.S. does not “get rid of” ballots in response to comments made by President TrumpDonald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE as he refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses in November.

“In case anyone is unclear on the concept, in the United States of America, we do not ‘get rid of’ ballots. We count them,” Weintraub, a Democrat, tweeted, in response to Trump’s comments.

“Counting the ballots – *all* the ballots – is the way we determine who leads our country after our elections. The only way,” Weintraub added.

During a White House briefing on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, win or lose.

“We’re going to have to see what happens, you know, but I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump responded.

Pressed further, Trump said there would be no need for a transition of power without mail-in ballots, suggesting he believes he would win the election without an expansion of mail-in voting during the pandemic.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation,” Trump said. “The ballots are out of control. You know it and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.”

Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud as Democrats seek to amp up voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic to limit crowds at in-person polling places.

