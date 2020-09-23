https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/federal-election-commission-releases-list-topics-first-debate-order-assist-joe-biden/

It’s obvious Joe Biden is in poor mental health.

Joe can’t remember where he is or what he is doing.

Joe can’t put together complete sentences.

The guy cannot travel from his basement bunker without taking the next day off.

There are even reports his team uses teleprompters and an earpiece to assist him during live events.

So it should come as no surprise that the federal election commission is doing everything it can to assist Joe Biden in the upcoming debates.

The major institutions in the US today are against the people and in favor of the elites.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Burisma Investigation to be Released within 24 Hours — FINDS BIDEN FAMILY GUILTY OF LIKELY CRIMINAL ACTIONS (VIDEO)

On Tuesday — six days before the first election — the federal election commission released the list of topics for the first presidential debate.

The list favors Joe Biden.

JUST IN: The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate on Sept. 29. – The Trump and Biden Records

– The Supreme Court

– Covid-19

– The Economy

– Race and Violence in our Cities

– The Integrity of the Election https://t.co/ANPJ2RtbXq — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2020

John Cardillo is right.

This was meant to assist Joe Biden.

JUST IN: The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate on Sept. 29. – The Trump and Biden Records

– The Supreme Court

– Covid-19

– The Economy

– Race and Violence in our Cities

– The Integrity of the Election https://t.co/ANPJ2RtbXq — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

