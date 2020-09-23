https://flagandcross.com/woman-flips-off-trump-supporters-winds-up-crashing-car-into-car-in-front-of-her-video/

This is pretty funny, unless you are the person who was in the car that got hit. This woman, who will undoubtedly vote for Joe Biden in November because she knows next to nothing about politics, thought it would be a good idea to give the bird to Trump supporters, even though her car was still in drive.

What happens next is the definition of karma.

Time to pull out that insurance card!

WATCH:

Woman had a TDS meltdown over a MAGA street corner rally then proceeded to hit the vehicle in front of her while police were behind her 🤣pic.twitter.com/rEVEGeKNaj

— John D ● (@RedWingGrips) September 22, 2020

More Biden news, via ABC:

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has crossed party lines to offer her endorsement of Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, in a statement Tuesday night.

LOOK:

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

WATCH:

.@jaketapper pushes Joe Biden on trade and Biden concedes that USMCA is a better deal than NAFTA. pic.twitter.com/j3jBp7V8ms — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 10, 2020

Here’s a longer clip…

Joe Biden concedes that US President Trump’s renegotiated US-Mexico-Canada Agreement is “better than NAFTA,” which he says he and Obama were unable to renegotiate “because we had a Republican Congress that wouldn’t go along with us.” https://t.co/YDLtApImWv pic.twitter.com/UuEGrFgYDw — CNN International (@cnni) September 10, 2020

If Joe Biden becomes president on January 20, 2021, there’s a decent chance Kamala Harris could become president not long after. Sounds pretty scary, doesn’t it?

It should frighten you.

Thankfully, not everyone on the left is thrilled about Joe’s VP pick.

As you might expect, President Trump gave his two cents.

WATCH:

