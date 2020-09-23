https://www.theblaze.com/news/kiss-guitarist-ace-frehley-trump

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says he likes to keep focused on making music and doesn’t like to talk about politics. But in a recent interview, the 69-year-old rocker made clear he’s supporting President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.

“I don’t think politics and rock and roll mix — in my opinion,” Frehley told “The Cassius Morris Show” in an interview reported by Blabbermouth.net. The topic of politics came up while Frehley was discussing his new rendition of the Cream song “Politician,” to appear on an upcoming covers album, “Origins Vol. 2.”

“I try to stay away from that as much as I can. I mean, once in a while, I’ll make a crack,” Frehley said. “I will say I’m a Trump supporter.”

“All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet,” he continued. “But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

The last time Frehley spoke up about politics was in 2018, when he said Americans should support the president or “go move to another country.”

“I don’t think politics and music mix,” he said on a podcast. “I really frown on musicians who get up on a platform and start talking about the president or complain about — I just don’t think it belongs. I’m an entertainer. There’s no reason to bring up politics. Let me play my guitar and write songs and entertain people. That’s my job.”

“Let me say this about Trump,” he continued. “Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re an American and you’re a patriot, you should get behind your president. He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country.”

Back then, Frehley said that while Americans obviously have a right to say whatever they want, entertainers shouldn’t be especially vocal about politics.

“Being American, we have the right to free speech, and I’m all for everybody putting their two cents in on everything,” he said. “But when musicians or actors get really verbal and jump on a bandwagon against our government, I don’t agree with that.”

At least one of Frehley’s former bandmates feels differently. KISS vocalist Paul Stanley is an outspoken liberal and frequent critic of President Trump. Last month Stanley made news for criticizing Trump’s comments on the November election. The president said, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if this election is rigged,” at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Stanley blasted Trump’s comments in a tweet, calling them “incendiary & abhorrent.”

