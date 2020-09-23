https://hannity.com/media-room/goodbye-gas-california-gov-signs-order-banning-sale-of-new-gas-powered-cars-by-2035/

“This is not 2001. This is 2019,” Newsom told residents Monday. “We have an abundance of energy and our customers should not be concerned about turning on their lights.”

“The bankruptcy of California’s largest utility , which serves about 16 million people, raises numerous questions, including over grid reliability, reflecting fears of a return to the rolling blackouts of 18 years ago,” adds the report.

“Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) pending bankruptcy filing will force California officials to make tough decisions as the state faces its newest energy crisis,” writes the Daily Caller .

California’s largest utility and energy company prepared to file for bankruptcy this week; sparking renewed fears of a west coast energy crisis like the one that plagued the region back in 2001.

HEAT ON NEWSOM: California Governor Faces Grilling Over Wildfire Response, Blackouts, Homeless

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.29.19

California Governor Gavin Newsom found himself in hot-water this week for his botched handling of massive wildfires, rolling blackouts, and an out-of-control homeless epidemic sweeping the state.

“Newsom, who spent the previous eight years as lieutenant governor to Democrat Jerry Brown, has in the first 10 months of his term had to take the helm in dealing with a slew of pressing issues from a massive homelessness crisis and rising housing costs to sky-high gas prices and decaying roads,” reports Fox News.

“Now, with the state entering its traditional fire season, Newsom is grappling with massive wildfires everywhere from Los Angeles to the state’s storied wine region, while also fighting to limit blackouts by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., the state’s largest utility provider — in what is posing a complex and urgent challenge for his administration,” adds Fox.

“The next 72 hours will be challenging,” Newsom said during a press conference over the weekend. “I could sugarcoat it, but I will not.”

Lifelong residents of the Golden State are fleeing California in droves; citing wildfires, rolling blackouts, high taxes, an exploding housing crisis, and increasing crime.

“As Californians on Tuesday were forced to once again confront the dual threats of wildfires and forced blackouts, the apparent new normal is proving to be too much for some residents,” reports Fox News.

“The nation’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., will turn off the power for a third time this year to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment, which can lead to a blaze igniting. Up to 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people — in 29 Northern California counties will be affected by this latest round of power cuts starting Tuesday. That means people who had the power go out Saturday and were still just getting the lights back on Monday are now faced with the prospect of being in the dark again for several days,” adds Fox.

“If I had the money I would move from California tomorrow,” said a lifelong resident. “Tomorrow.”

“I’m concerned about my refrigerator and freezer. I’ve got a lot of food in there,” he told KTVU. “I’m on a fixed income. How am I going to replace it?”

Read the full story at Fox News.