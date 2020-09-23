https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/gov-kristi-noems-video-of-how-we-do-social-distancing-in-south-dakota-will-trigger-lefties-in-a-big-way/

Social distancing is still something that’s talked about a lot in the U.S. and even around the world, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem helped provide an example of how it’s done. Watch this video:

This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

For the most part the governor’s tweet got a big ol’ “‘Merica”-related round of applause:

This woman 👏🏻🇺🇸 ‘Merica! https://t.co/tds65EUoaM — Kazantzis for UT Governor 🇺🇸 (@MadelineKaz) September 23, 2020

Dispatches from the liberated zone https://t.co/9rUarCwPoV — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 23, 2020

But as you might have guessed, a triggering is building:

See, that might be funny if your state didn’t just hold a massive superspreader event in Sturgis that killed people. https://t.co/OZeKAMEM8R — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 23, 2020

How proud you must be. https://t.co/CLAwugXsk3 — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) September 23, 2020

https://twitter.com/wendycarrillo/status/1308885053506756610

“Yaaaaayyyy! I killed a thing for fun! Vote for meeeeeee!” https://t.co/QUwA7lenQd — Left Crew Politics (@LeftCrewPolitic) September 23, 2020

It was a staged, they released a captured bird so she could shoot it for the commercial. Really, a great metaphor for the Repubs. All show, no substance. — Wash your hands! (@CapalTunnel) September 23, 2020

I sure would like to see evidence that this was a legally harvested pheasant. — Doug Murano (@muranofiction) September 23, 2020

I can’t think of a representation of one’s persona that could make me like them less than this short video. — Mother Horror (@SadieHartmann) September 23, 2020

