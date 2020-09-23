https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/gov-kristi-noems-video-of-how-we-do-social-distancing-in-south-dakota-will-trigger-lefties-in-a-big-way/

Social distancing is still something that’s talked about a lot in the U.S. and even around the world, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem helped provide an example of how it’s done. Watch this video:

For the most part the governor’s tweet got a big ol’ “‘Merica”-related round of applause:

But as you might have guessed, a triggering is building:

https://twitter.com/wendycarrillo/status/1308885053506756610

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...