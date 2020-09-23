https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/grand-jury-indicts-louisville-cop-death-breonna-taylor/

(CNBC) — A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Louisville, Kentucky, cop, Sgt. Brett Hankison, on wanton endangerment charges related to the police raid and shooting that led to the death of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, last March in her own home.

Two other cops involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were not criminally charged by the grand jury.

And Hankison, who fired 10 shots during the raid, escaped being hit with more serious felony charges related to homicide from the grand jury.

