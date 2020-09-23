https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517818-grand-jury-indicts-one-officer-in-breonna-taylor-killing

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the killing of Breonna Taylor, whose death accelerated the Black Lives Matter movement this year.

Two other officers who fired their guns in the shooting were not charged, and more serious charges also were not brought against Hankison.

According to Kentucky state law: “A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.”

Classified as a Class D felony in the state, each count of wanton endangerment can carry up to five years of prison time.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after the grand jury announcement was revealed said the other two officers had been justified on firing their weapons to protect themselves.

Cameron called Taylor’s death a “tragedy” and “gut-wrenching.”



The much-awaited decision comes over six months after Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in her own home.

On March 13, Louisville officers Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — all in plainclothes — entered Taylor’s home on a no-knock warrant. Cameron insisted the officers had knocked before entering the apartment and had identified themselves. Taylor’s family has disputed this.

Police were granted the warrant under the belief that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover had been using her apartment as a place to keep drugs and money, but neither was found there. Glover is facing multiple drug charges.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who says he thought the officers were intruders, opened fire. The trio returned fire, hitting Taylor multiple times and killing her.

Ahead of the decision, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) issued an emergency declaration on Monday, freezing days off and vacation time for the department’s officers “until further notice” so “the appropriate level of staffing” can be ensured.

The LMPD also put up vehicle barricades around the perimeter of the Louisville downtown area as well as around Jefferson Square Park, the launching point for many of the Black Lives Matters protests this summer.

Additionally, many businesses and federal buildings in the vicinity were boarded prior to the announcement.

Hankison, who was found to have “blindly” fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, previously had been fired from the police force.

