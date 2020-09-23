https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/great-idea-brian-fallon-gives-senate-dems-easy-solution-for-scotus-confirmation-hearing-woes-gop-might-be-all-for-it/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the Republicans have the votes in the Senate to confirm a SCOTUS nomination that President Trump is expected to announce Saturday afternoon.

Former Hillary Clinton spox Brian Fallon thinks the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats might have to take radical action — or inaction as it were:

If you are concerned about Feinstein helming the Democratic side of the dais during the confirmation hearing, but also worried about the sensitivities of pushing her aside, there is an easy solution: Dems boycott the hearing This whole charade is illegitimate anyway. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 23, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes doesn’t seem to have any big objections to the suggestion:

Seeing more and more calls for this… https://t.co/oZhJdOth8t — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2020

Moments of true bipartisanship are incredibly rare these days, but Fallon’s suggestion just might bring the two sides together:

Given the unconscionable behavior from Senate Democrats during Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings before the Judiciary Committee, I completely agree that it would be irresponsible to reward them with another platform for baseless character assassination attempts. https://t.co/3QAdvsnki7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

great idea. Hearings are a charade at this point anyway. Everyone knows the vote. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) September 23, 2020

Yes, what a fantastic idea. Will the Senate Dems listen to Fallon?

Your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/fd1q1Tl5Cy — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 23, 2020

let me say, as a republican, this sounds great https://t.co/19gWlzgGXU — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 23, 2020

Sounds like a plan! https://t.co/sx20ASTZ0Q — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 23, 2020

Please do this. A big time-saver. https://t.co/IjB3EJOQNU — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) September 23, 2020

Excellent idea. This is the best way to show those dirty Republicans that you mean business. https://t.co/iWWxCk61AC — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

Republicans should do the same. No need for hearings on a thoroughly vetted nominee. Nominate and confirm same week. — Ben Janacek (@Ben_Janacek) September 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/JAnrWV2yZH — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) September 23, 2020

It’s also quite an admission from Fallon:

What Brian is really saying is that Democrats are so very clearly going to hurt themselves by going all-in on anti-Catholic bigotry that he wants them to find a way to NOT have hearings. https://t.co/DbI19lGMNT — RBe (@RBPundit) September 23, 2020

Making my point that hearings will be good for Republicans https://t.co/pXetQK3osz https://t.co/CWrnuGsLee — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 23, 2020

Stay tuned.

