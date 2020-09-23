https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/great-idea-brian-fallon-gives-senate-dems-easy-solution-for-scotus-confirmation-hearing-woes-gop-might-be-all-for-it/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the Republicans have the votes in the Senate to confirm a SCOTUS nomination that President Trump is expected to announce Saturday afternoon.

Former Hillary Clinton spox Brian Fallon thinks the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats might have to take radical action — or inaction as it were:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes doesn’t seem to have any big objections to the suggestion:

Moments of true bipartisanship are incredibly rare these days, but Fallon’s suggestion just might bring the two sides together:

Yes, what a fantastic idea. Will the Senate Dems listen to Fallon?

It’s also quite an admission from Fallon:

Stay tuned.

