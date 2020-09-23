https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hack-reporter-defends-biden-following-bombshell-senate-report-burisma-corruption-meeting-hunters-biz-partner-vp-biden-childs-art-project/

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released a devastating report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and corruption Wednesday morning.

The crooked Biden family enriched themselves and Barack Obama knew.

According to the Senate report, on April 16, 2014, then Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer at the White House — then 5 days later, VP Biden visited Ukraine as the so-called “public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine.”

One day after Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine on April 22, Devon Archer joined the board of Burisma.

Six days later, on April 28, British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Enter Hunter Biden….

Fourteen days later, on May 12, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma.

“Over the course of the next several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board,” the Senate report said.

Adam Entous, the former WaPo hack reporter who was involved in the Flynn-Kislyak leak immediately jumped to Joe Biden’s defense.

Entous says Joe Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer days before Archer and Hunter joined the board of Burisma had absolutely nothing to do with Ukraine.

The meeting was about Devon Archer’s son Lukas Archer’s grade school art project, according to Adam Entous.

And there’s proof!

Look at grandpa Joe meeting with Lukas Archer at the White House:

⁦@SenRonJohnson⁩’s report on Hunter Biden begins with the nefarious suggestion that an April 2014 meeting between Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, and Vice President Biden related to Burisma. In fact, the meeting was about Lukas Archer’s grade school art project… pic.twitter.com/gFOMPFp85E — Adam Entous (@adamentous) September 23, 2020

