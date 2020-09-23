https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-democrats-and-the-media-having-a-national-nervous-breakdown-over-supreme-court/

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.17.20

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg confirmed Friday that she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for liver cancer; saying she’s able to fully complete her duties on the court.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said in the statement. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is being treated for recurrence of liver cancer https://t.co/MZX9bttROP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 17, 2020

#BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s undergoing chemotherapy due to liver cancer https://t.co/Yp0tdOc31x pic.twitter.com/lfqIV6tYN9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2020

“Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,” Ginsburg added. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

