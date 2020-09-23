https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/head-of-planned-parenthood-comes-out-in-defense-of-basic-human-dignity-but-keeps-working-there-anyway/

Earlier today, Planned Parenthood took aim at the Department of Homeland Security over family separation and “cruelty” to children, and now the president and CEO of that organization has added “basic human dignity” to the list of what can only be described as psychological projections of the highest order:

From promoting the family separation policy to mismanaging COVID-19 responses and tear-gassing protestors, @DHS_Wolf has proven over and over that he has NO respect for health care access, free speech, or even basic human dignity. He needs to go. #OpposeWolf #FreeTheFamilies https://t.co/uvyN940rUl — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) September 23, 2020

Just amazing…

If anyone knows about “basic human dignity” it’s the president of…Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/RQDKaojylu — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

The lack of self-awareness can be truly astounding.

Let’s explore that “basic human dignity” bit, Ms. Planned Parenthood CEO. https://t.co/bLe3mMJDNa — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 23, 2020

CEO of Planned Parenthood lectures DHS Chief on “basic human dignity”: https://t.co/Xgwtj1ZTbF — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 23, 2020

The CEO of Planned Parenthood caring about human dignity and life has to be a joke, right? https://t.co/CFgtEdzBAH — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 23, 2020

Oh, it’s a joke, but she’s apparently not in on it.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in America, has thoughts on “basic human dignity” https://t.co/drP0s5BrWn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

Well she is familiar with “family separation.” — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) September 23, 2020

Odd argument here from abortion mill Planned Parenthood’s CEO, given that family separation is literally Planned Parenthood’s entire business model. https://t.co/sMWgKJmYfX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

You and your org wantonly slaughter millions of babies every single year and you have the unmitigated gall to talk about “basic human dignity”?!? https://t.co/nHHzm1p0Xp — Bill Sanders (@bsandersradio) September 23, 2020

The CEO of America’s largest abortion provider has weighed in on human dignity. https://t.co/SaK3I5qSiQ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 23, 2020

Our irony and hypocrisy detectors both just exploded.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

