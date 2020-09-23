http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eadqMxvsC4Y/

Hollywood celebrities fired off social media screeds, shrieking “State-sanctioned murders” and “bullshit decision” after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that no police officers would be charged directly in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville during a March raid.

“Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times,” Suicide Squad and How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

“State-sanctioned murders. Expect the worst. That’s all we’re gonna get. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #BlackLivesMatter,” said TBS’ Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin.

Cameron announced during his press conference on Wednesday that a grand jury started considering the evidence in the case on Monday. “Evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment,” Cameron said of the March 13, 2020 incident that saw Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove execute a search warrant at the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26 year old emergency medical technician.

Cameron said the grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hankison, for wanton endangerment. Hankison allegedly fired his gun into neighboring apartments. He was also fired from the Louisville Metro PD. The two other officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged. Cameron also said while the officers had a “no knock” warrant, a witness said police knocked before entering Taylor’s boyfriend’s apartment.

Taylor was shot six times and was killed in the crossfire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire on the police officers first, according to an investigation that involved the FBI.

Within minutes of Cameron’s remarks, celebrities were trashing the grand jury’s decision and urging their followers to vote.

“I would like to know how this judge/jury would feel if their daughter was shot and killed in her home while she slept. Would this look like justice to them?” actress-comedian Sarah Silverman asked.

I would like to know how this judge/jury would feel if their daughter was shot and killed in her home while she slept. Would this look like justice to them? https://t.co/JgshWOEBea — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 23, 2020

Rapper-actor Common shared a video featuring Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) talking about the details of the Taylor case.

No Time to Die and Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright said “No charges for killing her. Change the laws!”

“The charges..said Hankison ‘wantonly shot a gun’ into 3(!!) apartments..grand jury did not find that Hankison wantonly fired into Taylor’s apt… Mattingly, Cosgrove & Hankison fired more than two dozen rounds..she was hit 5 times.” No charges for killing her. Change the laws! https://t.co/BOgYtW6WcP — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 23, 2020

Rapper-actor Snoop Dogg shared a meme to his Instagram that said “Breonna, I’m so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽😢 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Sep 23, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

“There is something wrong with the Law.” said actress Bette Midler.

#BreonnaTalyor. There is something wrong with the Law. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 23, 2020

Actress-comedian Wanda Sykes sounded a similar alarm, saying “Yeah, I’m pissed! And I’m sick and tired of feeling like this. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!!!!”

Yeah, I’m pissed! And I’m sick and tired of feeling like this.

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!!!! If you are not registered to vote, STOP whatever you’re doing, and do it now! If you are registered, make sure you’re still registered. Go to https://t.co/Ac3jly5xMi to get info. https://t.co/fUfIvB8WXp — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 23, 2020

Movie director Ava DuVernay trashed the grand jury decision.

God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure. https://t.co/fcDmIWHlDS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2020

TBS late-night talk show host declared Taylor’s death a “murder.”

Actress Lori Petty lashed out, saying “Devastating. The United States is one filthy racist, sexist lie.”

– Devastating. The United States is one filthy racist, sexist lie. pic.twitter.com/qCpHCuUicX — loripetty (@loripetty) September 23, 2020

Singer Richard Marx said “#BreonnaTaylor is not the right color person to receive justice in this America.”

#BreonnaTaylor is not the right color person to receive justice in this America. https://t.co/csTAIOl9FB — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 23, 2020

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

