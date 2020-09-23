https://conservativebrief.com/nancy-wins-dems-pass-bill-359-to-57-25987/

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a major bill this week to avoid a government shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House voted 359 to 57 to approve a temporary government-wide funding bill to keep the government running through December 11.

While the bill was passed mostly on party lines, 56 Republicans and Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich. voted against the measure.

New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted “present.”

In a Fox News report, it appears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caved on several measures to help get the bill passed:

The final agreement gives the administration continued immediate authority to dole out Agriculture Department subsidies in the run-up to Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., retreated from an initial draft that sparked a furor with Republicans and farm-state Democrats.

Instead, in talks Tuesday, Pelosi restored a farm aid funding patch sought by the administration, which has sparked the ire of Democrats who said it plays political favorites as it gives out bailout money to farmers and ranchers.

In return, Pelosi won COVID-related food aid for the poor, including a higher food benefit for families whose children are unable to receive free or reduced lunches because schools are closed over the coronavirus. Another add-on would permit states to remove hurdles to food stamps and nutrition aid to low-income mothers that are more difficult to clear during the pandemic.

The deal permitted the measure to speed through the House after a swift debate that should ensure smooth sailing in the GOP-held Senate before next Wednesday’s deadline.

The measure also extends many programs whose funding or authorizations lapse on Sept. 30, including the federal flood insurance program, highway and transit programs, and a long set of extensions of various health programs, such as a provision to prevent Medicaid cuts to hospitals that serve many poor people.

The bill comes as Capitol Hill is about to have a serious fight over the Supreme Court vacancy.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family last Friday.

Soon after Ginsburg’s death was announced, a Republican source said that Trump will move within days to nominate his third Supreme Court justice.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are ready to move to confirm Trump’s nominee before Election Day, according to the report.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” McConnell said in a statement.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell added.

Trump has also reportedly narrowed down his list of nominees to these two women.

