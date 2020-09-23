https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/house-gop-leader-there-will-be-smooth-transition-after-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday attempted to assure the nation that there would be a “peaceful” transfer of power if President Trump loses to Democrat Joe Biden but predicted that Trump will win the presidential election.

Trump was asked Wednesday whether there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the November election and said, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

McCarthy was asked for his reaction to Trump’s answer.

“Let me be very clear to you. It will be peaceful,” McCarthy said. “It’s going to be peaceful. This nation is designed that way. This nation will have it that way and that’s exactly what will take place.”

The California Republican said the press should ask the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, the same question since she has said Biden should not concede “under any circumstances” if the results are close.

McCarthy also referenced New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying after the death last week of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that now is the moment to “radicalize.”

“There will be a smooth transition and I believe President Trump will have a very good inaugural and we will reunite this nation instead of radicalize this nation,” he said. “President Trump will peacefully come to be sworn in again. It will be a smooth transition regardless of the outcome.”

McCarthy also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not condemning the recent violence against police officers in Kentucky at her press conference on Thursday, after the officers were shot Wednesday night amid Breonna Taylor protests.

“The speaker just had a press conference. What did she say about the officers being shot [in Louisville]? Did she mention them? You were here. Did she mention a couple of weeks ago the two sheriffs that were shot sitting in their patrol car in their own home state? Did she mention that?” McCarthy said at a press conference.

Pelosi said that justice was denied for Breonna Taylor and her family, after a grand jury Wednesday afternoon brought charges against only one officer in connection with the fatal March 13 police shooting of Taylor.

“Just think if it were your daughter, your sister, your cousin, your relative, your friend who was murdered by the police and the charging decision held no one accountable for her death,” she said. “There has to be respect for our police but respect for doing the job in a way that has justice for all.”

McCarthy said Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, should publicly condemn the violence happening against officers.

“And the nominee that we have this year has chose, for the vice president nominee, the former top cop of California, did she happen to mention anything about those sheriff’s being shot? Did she condemn the violence? From what I saw, they have not and that’s appalling to me,” he said.

Harris wrote on Twitter about the shooting of two officers in Compton last week. Harris had said the perpetrator in the Compton attack against officers should be brought to justice.

“Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice,” she wrote, referring to herself and her husband.

After the shooting in Louisville, Harris wrote on Twitter about the incident.

“Joe Biden and I are keeping the police officers who were shot in Louisville in our hearts, wishing them a swift and speedy recovery. Violence is not the answer and we must find a way to express our grief, anger, and demands in ways that reflect the world we wish to see,” she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

