Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Russia’s richest woman, whose name turned up on a U.S. Treasury list of figures tied to the Kremlin who were under consideration for sanctions.

The revelation came in an 87-page report released Wednesday by two Republican-led Senate committees.

Elena Baturina is the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow. The report said Baturina became Russia’s only female billionaire “when her plastics company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor.”

The investigation found Baturina sent 11 wires transfers between May and December 2015 to a bank account belonging to BAK USA, a tech startup that filed for bankruptcy in March 2019. Nine of the 11 wire transfers went to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, the investment firm founded by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The report cited records showing “potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.”

The records show some of the transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Hunter Biden’s firm received $3.1 million for his service on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father Joe Biden oversaw U.S. policy in Ukraine. The elder Biden is on video boasting that he pressured Ukraine’s president to fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating the firm, Burisma, at the time.

The report states that the Obama White House knew Hunter Biden’s position on the board prevented “the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

The investigation also found Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, paid a $7 million bribe to prosecutors after Hunter Biden took his seat on the board.

The investigation was conducted by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and the Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

A spokesman for Joe Biden, Andrew Bates, slammed the Republican-led investigation in a statement to the New York Post, charging it was politically motivated.

“As the coronavirus death toll climbs and Wisconsinites struggle with joblessness, Ron Johnson has wasted months diverting the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee away from any oversight of the catastrophically botched federal response to the pandemic, a threat Sen. Johnson has dismissed by saying that ‘death is an unavoidable part of life.’ Why?” Bates asked.

“To subsidize a foreign attack against the sovereignty of our elections with taxpayer dollars — an attack founded on a long-disproven, hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory that hinges on Sen. Johnson himself being corrupt and that the Senator has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump’s re-election campaign,” he said.

