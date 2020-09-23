http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vsKBG4dY8SA/

Ibram X. Kendi, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, described the lack of indictments against police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor as an allegation that the deceased killed herself.

On Wednesday, A grand jury in Louisville, KY, did not press charges against police officers for actions directly related to Taylor’s death.

Kendi wrote, “To not indict the officers for murder is to claim #BreonnaTaylor killed herself. Racist America constantly kills Black people and then tells Black people we killed ourselves. Racism extends past death. But we’ll never stop declaring that our lives matter, that our deaths matter.”

To not indict the officers for murder is to claim #BreonnaTaylor killed herself. Racist America constantly kills Black people and then tells Black people we killed ourselves. Racism extends past death. But we’ll never stop declaring that our lives matter, that our deaths matter. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 23, 2020

To be Black in America is to walk in the valley of the shadow of pain and death. The fact that Black people still manage to carry on and create and find joy and love in the valley is nothing short of a miracle. And right now, our love of #BreonnaTaylor is filling us with rage. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 23, 2020

“The law” is lawless and it has been ever since “the law” replaced the master. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 23, 2020

A nation that systematically and consistently legalizes murder can not be reformed. #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 23, 2020

Kendi, author of Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America and How to Be an Antiracist, enjoys routine praise from news media outlets such CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

He has been promoted by celebrity figures like Oprah, technology company CEOs like Jack Dorsey, and left-wing media.

According to Kendi, America is pathologized by “white supremacy.” He proposes the establishment of a federal “Department of Anti-Racism” to combat said social, cultural, and political pathologies.

He also calls for an “anti-racist amendment” to be added to the Constitution “to fix the original sin of racism” and render “racist ideas by public officials” unconstitutional.

