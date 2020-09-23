https://thenationalpulse.com/news/fiona-hill-election-commission/

Fiona Hill, a former Board Member at George Soros’s Open Society Institute who notoriously testified during the Democrat’s 2019 impeachment attempt, echoed former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’s calls for a “bipartisan” election commission.

While speaking at CNN’s Citizen Conference, Hill, who also served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council in the Trump administration, offered support for Coat’s proposition of a “bipartisan election commission.”

Coats, a solidly establishment Republican and perennial Trump critic, called for the commission via a New York Times op-ed, “What’s at Stake in This Election? The American Democratic Experiment.”

In the nearly 900-word op-ed, Coats proposed a “supremely high-level bipartisan and nonpartisan commission to oversee the election,” confirming the predictions of National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam, who remarked on the War Room: Pandemic podcast that the establishment will float an “electoral commission” to adjudicate the 2020 election:

“I fully expect by November the 4th at the latest that the idea of a U.S. electoral commission will have been floated in order to try and weigh up between contested election.”

Hill reiterated Coats’s idea while fearmongering about Russian interference in the 2020 election, insisting “ideas that, for example, Director Coats, former Director of the National Intelligence, put out the other day about having a commission that could oversee things” could remedy foreign election interference and the disputed system of mail-in ballots.

But despite promises the commission will be “impartial and apolitical,” the body will invariably “weigh in on the side of the political establishment,” according to Kassam.

And Hill’s endorsement supports this prediction.

Hill was one of the many establishment bureaucrats who played an integral role in the Democrat’s case for impeachment. Despite Democrat’s efforts to portray her as lacking any political motivation, Hill has a solid anti-Trump track record and has helped perpetuate the debunked Russia collusion narrative.

In fact, Politico described her entrance into the Trump administration as “joining some others who entered the administration with backgrounds and worldviews that seemed deeply at odds with those of the president.”

She also likened President Trump’s 2016 victory to a “contemporary American version of a Bolshevik revolution.”

Writing for the staunchly establishment Brookings Institution on November 8th 2016, less than a week after President Trump won the election, she repeatedly compared him to Vladimir Putin:

“From the Kremlin perspective, the frustration and public dissatisfaction of a large segment of the American public, in the wake of a great recession and industrial dislocation, looked a lot like the frustration and public dissatisfaction in the USSR of the 1980s and Russia of the 1990s. The economic and societal ills of small American cities and rural areas, were familiar to the Kremlin. U.S. grassroots grievances resonated with Russian resentments. Donald Trump’s 2016 slogans had shades of Putin’s 2012 campaign: bashing out-of-touch elites, championing the little guy, projecting the image of the strong leader who could get the people what they wanted, making his country great again, and teaching everyone else a lesson in the process.”

Hill also served on the board of progressive megadonor George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, advising the Central Eurasia Project board from 2000 to 2006. Soros, who’s funneled billions to Democratic activists and politicians, is also closely linked to the Transition Integrity Project via its founder Rosa Brooks.

