While the following scenario, based upon a Joe Biden presidential election victory in November, may appear far-fetched, there are indicators it could be closer to reality than we realize. After all, we live at a time liberals no longer respect our Founding Fathers’ values or a Constitution that has served us well for over two centuries.

If victorious, what Democrats may well be planning would involve Biden surrendering the presidential “gold ring.” Those believing one winning a hard-fought battle and set to reign as champion would be unwilling to give it all up need heed a 1966 event. While it occurred on a professional sports level, it could well occur on a political level.

The 1966 Le Mans 24-hour car race in France was portrayed in the 2019 movie “Ford v Ferrari.” Ford sought to unseat Ferrari as the event’s perennial champion – and did so in stunning fashion. The top three finishers that year were all Ford cars. While Ford won fairly, it choreographed the finish. With all three Fords nursing a comfortable lead, and the vehicle driven by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme heading the entire international pack, Ford coordinated with its three teams to cross the finish line together. But, because the vehicles had staggered start times, this meant the Miles/Hulme team – on track to win first place handily due to its impressive lead – had to slow down to allow the other two Ford cars to catch up. Bending to the will of corporate management, the Miles/Hulme team did so, surrendering claim to a first place championship.

It is difficult to envision a career politician like Biden – loser of two prior presidential nomination races – surrendering the presidency. However, his recent words and those of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris give a hint that voters might find themselves in store for the old “switcheroo” – the presidential “championship” surrendered for reasons beyond Biden’s control.

In a virtual speech Harris gave on Sept. 14, she described her future relationship with Biden as “a Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.” One might just cross off such an expression of bravado as a simple slip of the tongue by a vice presidential nominee afflicted by Biden’s “gaffeitis.” Such a slip, however, is one no vice president nominee on a party ticket makes, as it obviously suggests ambition a presidential nominee does not wish to see manifested for at least eight years. Another possibility is that while the slip was accidental, it betrays a burning desire “Crown Princess” Harris has to rule the kingdom – in which case King Biden better take note.

But here is where the situation gets weird. Within 24 hours after Kamala gave herself top billing, Biden, giving a speech in Tampa, Florida, did the same thing, referencing a “Harris/Biden administration.” Is it possible a Democratic leadership known to put party interests first is guilty of conspiratorial planning to have Harris – who performed badly during her presidential campaign forcing her to withdraw – ride Biden’s coattails into the vice presidency from where she will then become the dominant player in the administration? This would address concerns about Joe’s cognitive decline and that he may well be on drugs, leaving Harris as a fail-safe option – albeit an extreme leftist one.

Biden’s reference to a future Harris/Biden administration and an Instagram post explaining he selected Harris because she is “ready to lead on Day 1” suggest, if a switcheroo is intended, he supports it. Like the Ford team of Miles/Hulme who denied themselves the Le Mans championship, Biden could well be intent on surrendering the presidential gold ring after winning it. It would be a deceitful way to lure American voters into electing a left-leaning president who then opens the door to be managed, or possibly replaced, by a liberal extremist lacking the public appeal to get into the Oval Office on her own merit. Thus, Biden may well prove to be the straw man radical socialists depend upon to implement their agenda. As Vice President Mike Pence has stated, Biden may well prove to be a mere “autopen” president.

But this is not the worst of it. There may be other forces lurking in the shadows, positioned to influence a President Biden, which should concern us.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has often voiced anti-Trump allegations, though lacking merit, to disparage him. She alluded to the Russians having damaging information, claiming that is why he fails to get tough with them. For the record, this is untrue, as Trump has been far tougher on Russia than President Barack Obama ever was. However, with statements such as, “I don’t know what Putin has on the president politically, personally or financially,” her intent is clear.

What we will not hear Pelosi make are similar allegations – having merit – about foreign powers blackmailing Biden.

Much of what they may have is linked to Biden’s son, Hunter, and his shady dealings, primarily with financial players in the Ukraine, China and Russia. He is already being investigated for possible criminal activity, such as money laundering. A joint Senate committee report just released this week reveals concerns at the time by the Obama administration Hunter’s Ukraine transactions “did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.” Yet no effort was made to address his actions. The report also reveals that millions of dollars were received by Hunter from the wife of a former Moscow mayor.

There should be little doubt Hunter was viewed by foreign powers as a weak link, enabling them possibly to reel Joe in as well for helping his son. As a drug abuser, a womanizer and a drinker, Hunter was their useful idiot. And, depending upon how involved Joe was in aiding him, these foreign sources have valuable information with which either to blackmail Biden personally or to threaten him with releasing evidence relating to possible financial criminal activities by Hunter. In this regard, the recent documentary “Riding the Dragon” is very revealing about the secret world of Joe Biden and his family’s relationship with China, detailing some of the nefarious business deals enriching them at America’s expense.

Over 60 years ago, the title of a popular novel, “The Manchurian Candidate,” came to mean a politician used as a puppet by an enemy power. Ironically, disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Stzrok, fired for his anti-Trump emails while investigating the Trump/Russian collusion allegations, claims in his recently published book he wondered if Trump was a Manchurian Candidate. The folly of that claim has been dispelled. However, the veracity of such a claim against Biden has not. Voters beware!

