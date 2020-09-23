https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/its-all-coordinated-somebody-driving-a-u-haul-helps-supply-totally-spontaneous-protest-breaking-out-in-louisville-video/

As we told you earlier, former Louisville PD Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for actions taken on the botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. At this time no other officers have been charged.

Within a half-hour, this scene started unfolding:

Update: Here’s another angle:

But no, there’s no organization behind these things, why do you ask?

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM to look into it.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...