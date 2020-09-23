https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/09/23/fed-up-reporters-blow-lid-off-kamalas-limited-availability-one-says-it-has-a-foul-stench-of-insecurity/

Democratic presidential candidate former VP Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak during a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

——

That Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s handlers are keeping him sequestered in the basement as often as possible from the mainstream media is not new news. But on Tuesday, many members of the mainstream media broke their silence on social media regarding what has become another access issue for them – this time concerning Kamala Harris.

NBC News reporter Deepa Shivaram, who is embedded with Harris’s traveling press corps, took to the Twitter machine last night to vent about how the Democratic vice presidential nominee “has not once formally taken questions from the press” since becoming the nominee:

Shivaram noted a few minutes later that sometimes they get to “shout” questions at her as they travel from event to event but it’s never in a formalized setting like a press gaggle where reporters surround the candidate in order to get answers to questions and to ask important follow-ups:

In spite of Harris’s apologists spinning like tops to try and refute Shivaram’s claims, she pressed on:

Once that dam was broken, other reporters also weighed in, including Jonathan Martin from the New York Times:

Andrew Desiderio from Politico:

Ed O’Keefe from CBS News:

Re: O’Keefe’s point: I don’t mean any disrespect by this but local reporters are often viewed by presidential campaigns as less combative and more receptive to “the message” than journalists from national news outlets like the NY Times, etc. who are more familiar with their positions as a result of tracking and following them over longer periods of time. But O’Keefe is right on the money on how most of Harris’s interviews as the VP nominee have been with “friendly national” and “niche outlets.” Not much in the way of hard-hitting interviews.

“The Hill” media reporter Joe Concha:

The Daily Beast’s political editor Sam Stein, formerly of HuffPo infamy, said the quiet part out loud about how the Biden-Harris campaign’s penchant for hiding from the press “has a foul stench of insecurity” about it:

Gee. Ya think?

Meanwhile, the Daily Caller is reporting on how many times Biden’s handlers have called a “lid” on his campaign this month alone:

For those wondering what a “lid” is:

President Trump skewered Biden over his lack of availability during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania Tuesday night:

My question here is what else did these reporters expect? They gave Joe Biden all kinds of free passes on hiding in his basement all the way up until Harris was announced as his vice-presidential running mate. And they treated Kamala Harris like a queen while she was still a candidate for president. Now all of a sudden they want to complain about a lack of access to the Democratic presidential ticket?

Here’s an idea: Don’t set the precedent for these types of things to happen in the first place, and maybe the political figures you want answers from won’t expect you to tolerate their avoidance antics later.

Related/Flashback –>> Watch: Reporters AGAIN Herded Away From Biden as Questions Are Asked, Even Kamala Appears Tense

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
Read more by Sister Toldjah

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...