(JERUSALEM POST) — The Jewish Agency has launched a unique global project that will allow Jews from across the world to send in notes that will be inserted in the Western Wall’s ancient stones ahead of Yom Kippur.

The “Ten Days of Repentance,” the days that come between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, are considered a time of repentance in Jewish tradition. They provide an opportunity for examining one’s decisions and mistakes, and are generally meant to encourage people to improve their ways.

A popular tradition among Jews from Israel and abroad during this time of year is to visit the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem’s Old City and insert notes with personal prayers directed to God between cracks of the wall’s large ancient stones.

