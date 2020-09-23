https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JoediGenova-breonnataylor-louisville/2020/09/23/id/988500

The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was shot during a police raid on her apartment, got his girlfriend killed when he shot at Louisville police detectives, Joe diGenova, former US Attorney for the District of Columbia, told Newsmax TV.

Taylor was killed on March 13 after plain-clothed police raided her apartment unit while executing a drug warrant. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, opened fire once police entered the apartment with a gun he legally possessed.

“The boyfriend is responsible for her [Breonna Taylor’s] death. If he had simply put his weapon on the floor and allowed them to do their job, she would be alive today,” diGenova told Wednesday’s “Stinchfield.”

A Kentucky grand jury ultimately charged fired officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment. None of those counts, however, is in connection with Taylor’s actual death. The announcement left protesters enraged in Louisville.

“This was a grand jury conducted by the state. We have an African-American attorney general. The individual inside, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, fired the first shot. The officers fired in self-defense,” diGenova said.

