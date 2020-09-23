http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8LTQSxftcUc/

Twitter videos and an Austin, Texas, news outlet report that protesters ran an independent journalist out of their rally. The protesters accused the journalist of helping police with his video reports.

During a Breonna Taylor protest in Austin Wednesday night, an independent journalist who has reportedly been covering protests in the city for the past few months was mobbed by the crowd and thrown out of the park, according to a report by CBS Austin and several other Twitter posts.

An independent journalist we’ve seen at several protests was just grabbed by protestors and kicked out of tonight’s Breonna Taylor demonstration at Austin City Hall. https://t.co/cLkuE5j3ut pic.twitter.com/LidRT2EF2W — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) September 24, 2020

Twitter users identified the journalist as Hiriam Gilberto Garcia, @Imhiramg, an independent journalist.

A second Twitter user, Savanah Hernandez, @sav_says_, captured the incident from a different angle.

Local independent journalist named Hiriam, who spent the whole summer covering protests in Austin, mobbed and cursed out of Breonna Taylor protest at City Hall. Large ANTIFA presence. pic.twitter.com/URO9xHAnzJ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Protesters can be seen surrounding the man while chanting, “Act like a cop, be treated like a cop.”

Hernandez tweeted another video showing protesters following the journalist down the street while yelling, “This is not the press. This is not the press.”

Several fights have broken out among the protesters with a black woman on BLM side fighting with a white member of ANTIFA who doesn’t agree with her tactics for the march pic.twitter.com/Q3KVpkpfoQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

ANTIFA continue to harass Hiriam (a pro-BLM local journalist) for live-streaming the March pic.twitter.com/1yHOh9qQIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Protests broke out in cities across the country Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury earlier in the day declined to indict police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Breitbart News reported.

In Louisville, Kentucky, two police officers were shot and multiple fires were started in the downtown area.

