https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/just-kidding-don-lemon-has-a-big-laugh-with-chris-cuomo-about-wanting-to-blow-up-the-entire-system-video/

Remember the other night when Don Lemon told Chris Cuomo that “we’re gonna have to blow up the entire system”?

Turns out he was just riffing, you guys:

Don and Chris don’t need to see the transcript. They’d much rather have a few laughs and hope you forget about what you saw and heard.

We get that feeling, too.

This … is CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...