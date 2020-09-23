https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kentucky-attorneygeneral-breonnataylor/2020/09/23/id/988464

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said at a press conference following the Grand Jury decision on the charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor that he understands “the pain” caused by her death.

“I certainly understand the pain that has been brought about by the tragic loss of Miss Taylor,” Cameron said, according to The Hill. “I understand that as an attorney general … I understand that as a Black man how painful this is.”

Cameron made these statements after a grand jury declined to charge the officers in her death, only charging one officer with three counts of wanton endangerment because some of the bullets he fired traveled into another apartment.

He added that his office faced “a lot of criticism and scrutiny” over the case, adding that “the first things on our minds is getting to the truth in this case.”

Cameron said, “Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief, and that is true here.”

Officers shot Taylor dead after executing a no-knock warrant on her apartment looking for drugs and weapons, though neither was found, opening fire after being shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, who said he thought the officers were intruders breaking into her home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

