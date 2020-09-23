https://www.theepochtimes.com/kentucky-national-guard-activated-in-louisville-amid-breonna-taylor-unrest_3512012.html

The Kentucky National Guard was deployed in Louisville after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted a police officer on lower-level charges linked to the officer-involved shooting case of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

After the decision was rendered, Black Lives Matter protesters and agitators started marching from Jefferson Square Park to Broadway. The National Guard was deployed, according to reporters in the city.

“All of Jefferson County will be under a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m., Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said,” according to WDRB. “The curfew will last for 72 hours and have exemptions for work, medical aid and attending worship.”

The Louisiana Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to WLKY that the Guard was deployed.

Fisher also “declared a state of emergency for the city on Tuesday, signing two executive orders ‘which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers.’” The order was issued earlier this week.

Streamed video footage of the demonstrations showed protesters calling for violence, with some saying they should burn the city down.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron lamented the killing of Taylor: “My heart breaks for the death of Miss Taylor.”

“I certainly understand the pain that has been brought about by the tragic loss of Miss Taylor,” Cameron said in a news conference. “I understand that as an attorney general … I understand that as a Black man how painful this is.”

But Cameron said that his office received a “lot of criticism” in the months leading up to the charges being announced.

“Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief, and that is true here,” he said.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home by officers who executed a warrant on March 13. Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend, said he believed officers were home invaders and opened fire. Officers then returned fire and killed Taylor.

Elsewhere, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois said the Illinois National Guard will be deployed in Chicago to forestall riots and protests.

